Catherine ‘Kay’ Crowder

Catherine Ann “Kay” Crowder, 74, of Louisiana unexpectedly died away Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home in Louisiana, Mo. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with the service immediately following on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Louisiana, Mo. Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana handled the arrangements. Rev. Bill Maupin and Mr. Roderick Luck officiated. Burial was at the Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, Mo.
Catherine was born Sept. 29, 1945, in Louisiana, Mo., to Amelia Irene Cavanaugh and Wilford Ward. She married Paul Cleveland “Jack” Crowder Oct. 4, 1964, at the First Baptist Church in Louisiana, Mo.
She is survived by four children, Angela (Bill) Durand of Kansas City, Gina Elledge of Troy, Melinda (Roy) St. Clair of Louisiana, and Brian (Karin) Crowder of Wentzville; one stepdaughter, Natalie (Will) Crow of Nashville; eight grandchildren, Megan Elledge, Dustin (Alyssa) Elledge, Lauree Griffith, Brianna St. Clair, Jacob St. Clair, Riley Crowder, Landon Crowder, and Ryder Crowder; four great-grandchildren, Addison and Avery Cannon, Brooklynn Elledge, and Lyam Banks; and many nieces and nephews.
Her mother, Amelia Sitton, stepfather Ralph Severns, Wilford Ward, sister Carolyn Luck, her husband Jack Crowder, and grandson Zachary Durand, all died earlier.
Kay worked at JCPenny in Louisiana and US Cable (Charter) until her retirement in 2015.
Kay was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and so much more. Her biggest joy by far—was her family! She was always excited to talk to and see her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kay loved attending all of her families’ events. She was an avid Cardinal’s and Chief’s fan and enjoyed watching every game. Kay was an Elvis Presley and Cher fan who loved music and dancing. She looked forward to playing bingo. Kay was full of life and would light up a room. She was a joy to be around and will be tremendously missed by all of her family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers were: Joe Ed Luck, Jacob St. Clair, Riley Crowder, Landon Crowder, Ryder Crowder and Lyam Banks. Active pallbearers were: Bill Durand, Roy St. Clair, Dustin Elledge, Rod Luck, Erik Luck, and Kenny Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family to be used according to their wishes, c/o Collier Funeral Homes Inc., 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana, MO 63353.
