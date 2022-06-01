Services for Carolyn Lee Lovelace of Elsberry, Mo., will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry. Rev. Lance Long of Crestwood, Mo., will officiate with burial in Oak Ridge Cemetery near Elsberry. Serving as pallbearers will be Bryan Collins, Eric Lovelace, Kelly Skaggs, Ryan Collins, Robbie Lovelace and Louie Lovelace; and honorary pallbearers will be Brent Sherman, Greg Sherman, Chris Koch, Donnie Copenhaver, Billy Streeter, Rusty Simmons and Jim Jenkins.
Mrs. Lovelace, 79, died Thursday morning, May 26, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Peters, Mo. Born Aug. 31, 1942, in Louisiana, Mo., she was the daughter of Clarence and Bessie Branstetter. Carolyn was a 1960 graduate and salutatorian of Louisiana High School. She was united in marriage on June 2, 1963, in Kansas City, Mo., to Dennis Lynn “Denny” Lovelace. This union was blessed with one son, Jimmy. As a young woman, Carolyn worked as a secretary for J.C. Penney in Louisiana, then as a clerk at Metts’ grocery store in Elsberry. She worked for many years as a secretary at the clothing factory on Broadway in Elsberry through several different owners. She enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues and racing. More than anything, Carolyn loved being a full-time Gaga!
Her parents, Clarence and Bessie Branstetter; three brothers: Jim, John and Ralph; and seven sisters: Sara, Betty, Jane, Peggy, Rachel, Kay and Margaret, all died earlier.
Survivors include her beloved husband of almost 59 years, Denny Lovelace of Elsberry; their son, Jimmy Lovelace and his wife, Carolyn, of Elsberry; and two grandchildren: Louie and Kara Lovelace. She also leaves several in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry. Memorials may be made to American Lung Association in care of Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 107 S. 5th Street; Elsberry, MO 63343. Online condolences may be made at www.carterricksfuneralhome.com.
