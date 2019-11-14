Carol McCormack

Carol Dean McCormack, 79, of Eldon, Mo., formerly of Silex, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Rock Island Village Assisted Living Facility in Eldon, Mo.
Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Silex, Mo.
Services were held at 11 a.m. with Scott McCormack officiating. Burial was in the Auburn Cemetery.
Carol was born Feb. 19, 1940, in Louisiana, Mo., the daughter of Henry and Thelma L. (Coose) Woods. She married Perry B. McCormack, of Festus, Mo., on June 8, 1963. He died earlier on Oct. 8, 2011.
Survivors include son Scott B. McCormack (Tina) of Sunrise Beach, Mo.; grandsons Justin Cox (Molly) and Damon Sasyk (Alicia); great grandchildren Millie, Sawyer, Mina, Taylor and Peyton; sister-in-law Beatrice Huskey (Robert); nieces and nephew Laura, Karen, and Timothy.
Her parents, husband; brother Gerald Woods, who died in infancy, and sisters, Thelma Woods and Linda Hollingsworth, all died earlier.
Carol was a teacher for many years. Her first teaching job was in Tupelo, Miss., she then returned to Missouri where she taught in South St. Louis and Danville, Ill., until returning to Silex and serving as a principle for Silex R-1 schools. She later became Assistant superintendent in Edwardsville, Ill., from where she retired. Although retired, she did fill in as a teacher’s aide from time to time, continuing her love for education. Carol was a former member of Silex and Auburn Presbyterian churches and was most recently a member of New Salem Baptist Church in Dixon, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or online at www.samaritanspurse.org
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
