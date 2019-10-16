Carley Lovell.

Carley Jean Lovell, 77, of Bowling Green, died Oct. 7, 2019, at her home.
Services for Carley were held Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Visitation was Wednesday from 4–8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial was in Green Lawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Lovell was born Nov. 9, 1941, to Vernon Lloyd and Irma Mae Carr Griffin in Louisiana, Mo. She was married to Everett Elliott Lovell on May 9, 1969, at the Methodist Church in Vandalia, Mo. He survives.
Along with her husband, Carley is survived by daughters, Pamela Jean (Greg) Tipton of Curryville, and Lori Ann Kottwitz of Bowling Green, along with two grandchildren; Brandi Tipton-Smith and Greg Tipton II and three great-grandchildren; Jacob Tipton, Jaelyn Smith and Brody Tipton. Also, brothers Vernon (Dale) Griffin of Macon and John Martin (Diane) Griffin of Idaho Falls, and sister Patty (Barry) Hutchinson, along with multiple nieces and nephews. Her parents, grandparents, sister-in-law, Willa Griffin, and great-granddaughter, Abigale Sue Tipton, all died earlier.
Mrs. Lovell was a member of the BPW, past president and secretary of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 5553, Sunday School teacher of the United Methodist Church, Girl Scout leader, and a member of Vera Sunshine Club. She was a graduate of the 1975 Pike-Lincoln Technical Center, where she received the Clinical Excellence Award and became an LPN. She was also a member of the Pike County Nurses Scholarship Committee. Carley enjoyed bowling, playing cards, crypto quip, and hosting parties for family and friends. She enjoyed life and listening to Elvis Presley and Charlie Pride. She was also known for her Christmas candy, peanut clusters and peanut brittle, and Texas sheet cake.
Pallbearers were Gregory Tipton, Jacob Tipton, Junior Hubert, Danny Miller, Mike Smith, and Tom Smith. Honorary pallbearers were Brandi Tipton-Smith, Mindy Tipton, Brody Tipton, Jaelyn Smith, Milford Shephard, Doug Lovell and Tom Owens.
Memorials may be made to Pike County Home Health and Hospice or the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Online condolences may be made at www.bibbveach.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.