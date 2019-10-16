Carla Starkey

Carla K. Starkey was born on Aug. 20, 1963, in Louisiana, Mo. and died Oct. 5, 2019, in Bowling Green, Mo.
She was born and raised in Louisiana, Mo., only leaving to attend college. She was married to Graydon L. Starkey on Aug. 19, 1983, at her parents’ home.
She earned an associate degree at Sanford Brown College and worked briefly as a legal secretary for E. Rex Bradley upon finishing her degree. She spent most of her professional life at Pike Grain Co. where she worked as secretary, office manager, and bookkeeper for more than 30 years.
She enjoyed crafting, shopping, and working outside in her free time. She was the center and gracious host of family gatherings. She was actively involved in her children’s Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts class parties, and parade float building. She attended and supported all of her children’s sporting events, as well as all other extracurricular activities and ceremonies. She also loved being a grandmother.
She was the daughter of Larry E. and Carolyn S. (Gillett) White of Louisiana, Mo.; spouse of Graydon L. Starkey of Louisiana, Mo.; mother of Q. Ely Starkey (Aynsley) of Albany, Ga., and Rachel E. Henderson (Brandon) of Bowling Green, Mo.; and grandmother of Cullen H. Starkey of Albany, Ga.
Her father Larry E. White; grandparents; and cousins Joel Whitney McMahill and James Thomas Cafer, all died earlier.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. The Rev. Mike Dallas will officiate. Visitation will be held from noon until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Pike County Home Care and Hospice or the John Cotton Memorial Animal Shelter in Louisiana, Mo., in care of the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.