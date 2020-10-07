Brent Alan Betz, 73, of Bowling Green, died peacefully at his house Sept. 21, 2020.
He was born Sept. 16, 1947 in Marshall, Mo. He married Judy K. Lovell on July 21, 1967. Brent and Judy were blessed with three children; Jeffrey Brent, Jennifer Denise, and Jason Anthony.
Brent attended Bowling Green Schools. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He worked at Feeder’s Grain in Bowling Green, and retired in 2009.
Before his health declined, Brent enjoyed hunting, fishing, weenie roasts, truck pulls, and demolition derbies. In later years, he enjoyed time with his family at home and watching his favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals.
Brent is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Raufer; son, Jason (Hannah) Betz; grandchildren: Brent (Jenny) Potter, Hilary (Garrett) Gordy, Brittney (Ben) Reuther, Dustin (Garrett) Sellers, Layne Betz, and Tabitha Betz; and seven great-grandchildren.
His mother, Margie J. Wheatley; step-father, Hillery E. Wheatley; and his oldest son, Jeff, all died earlier.
A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Bowling Green VFW Post 5553 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Donations may be made to VFW Post 5553.
Online condolences may be made at www.bibbveach.com.
