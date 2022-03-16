Brendan “B” Betts, 41, died in his home March 7, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Casie Betts of New Florence, Mo. He is survived by his wife, father, Richard Betts, mother-in-law, Lisa Allgier; father-in-law, Bryan Allgier; four sons, Gage Betts, Hunter Betts, Cooper Betts, Brendan “Maeson” Betts; brother, Joe (Roni) Betts; six nieces and nephews, Michael (Kaila) Betts, Victoria (Ryan) Vanveen-Warren, Parker O’Brien, Blake O’Brien, Matthew Heady, Hudson Heady; three great nieces and nephews, Logan Vanveen-Warren, Dominic Betts, Olivia Betts; two sister-in-laws, Courtney (Sam) O’Brien, Chelsea (Todd) Heady; brother-in-law, Jake Allgier.
His mother, Vinita Mae Betts, maternal grandparents, Albert and Hazel Wilson, and paternal grandparents, Richard and Dorothy Betts, all died earlier.
Brendan “B” enjoyed riding motorcycles, skeet shooting, and spending time outdoors. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his boys. He leaves his family with many happy memories and will be forever missed.
Memorials may be made to: Shriners Children’s Hospital in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385
Visitation was Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO 63385.
The funeral was Saturday, March 19, 2022, 2 p.m. Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO 63385
