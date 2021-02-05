Brenda Elaine Wells, 72, of Bowling Green, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband, daughter and granddaughters.
Visitation was Friday, Jan. 22, from 6-8 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico.
Services were at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Terri Guillott-Botts officiating. Burial followed in Fairview Cemetery in Ashley, Mo.
Brenda was born May 29, 1948 in Mexico, the daughter of Harry Bare and L. Onema (Gipson) Brown. On July 29, 1979 in Mexico, she married Jimmie L. Wells.
Brenda was a wonderful wife, mom and grandmama and her family always came first, in all that she did in her life. She also had a very successful real estate career for over 40 years. She started with Century 21 in Mexico, Mo., and then moved to Bowling Green in 1979. There she sold for Century 21 Hays and Wells, which later became The Wells Group. She received numerous real estate awards throughout her career, because of her strong work ethic and dedication to serving others.
As a child, she enjoyed life on the family farm, went to a one room schoolhouse and was very active in 4-H. Brenda was a 1966 graduate of Mexico High School.
Mrs. Wells was involved in several service organizations during her life, including the Missouri Jaycees and the Miss Missouri Scholarship Pageant. She was also a member of GFWC Heir Study Club in Bowling Green, board member of the Pike County Sheltered Workshop, active member of the Cuivre River United Way Fund, a past president of the United Way and helped organize the Pike County Concern for Children. She was also a very active mother in the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts of America, while her children were growing up.
Brenda was a past member and president of the Pike County Democratic Club and a member of the First Christian Church in Bowling Green.
She was named Mexico’s Outstanding Young Woman, while living in Mexico. In 1980, Brenda was selected Bowling Green’s Outstanding Woman and in 1989 she was the Bowling Green Citizen of the Year. Brenda’s life was very well lived, and she will be missed so much by her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Wells of the home; one daughter, Amy Auwarter of Mexico; two granddaughters, Haley (Kenny) Walker of Mexico and Anna Auwarter of Mexico; two brothers, Bill Bare and Gary (Maria) Bare; one sister, Lisa Brown Bell; and several nieces and nephews.
Her father, Harry Bare; mother and step-father, Onema and Cleo Brown, and her son, Robert Wells, all died earlier.
Memorial donations may be made to the Robert Wells Memorial Scholarship at Culver-Stockton College. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com.
