Bradly Lee Rubemeyer, 53, of New London, Mo. Died peacefully on July 26, 2023, at his home.
Bradly was born Sept. 25, 1969, at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, Mo., to Lynda (Anderson) Rubemeyer and Raymond (“Mickey”) Rubemeyer. Raymond Lambert, who was Bradly’s stepfather and whom Bradly often would say “He’s a good man” was a big part of his life. His parents died earlier, as did his stepfather.
Bradly had three brothers: Vince Rubemeyer, Michael Rubemeyer and Scott Rubemeyer. Vince and Scott died earlier.
Bradly was full of life! He loved animals, to sing/music and, of course, his family. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Bradly had an amazing memory! He remembered people’s names and events from decades ago. Food was definitely a passion of Bradly’s! He recognized all the fast food places and could tell you where they were. He knew what was on the menus and what he liked at each place. Bradly didn’t know a stranger. It was not unusual for him to go up to a stranger and start talking to them.
Bradly lived in New London at a home facility for the mentally challenged. Bradly loved each and every one that cared for him there. They, too, were his family.
A simple gravesite service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Fairfield (“Twin Churches”) cemetery where he will rest beside his brother, Vince.
