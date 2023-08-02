Bradly Lee Rubemeyer, 53, of New London, Mo. Died peacefully on July 26, 2023, at his home.

Bradly was born Sept. 25, 1969, at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, Mo., to Lynda (Anderson) Rubemeyer and Raymond (“Mickey”) Rubemeyer. Raymond Lambert, who was Bradly’s stepfather and whom Bradly often would say “He’s a good man” was a big part of his life. His parents died earlier, as did his stepfather.

To plant a tree in memory of Bradly Rubemeyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.