Bobby Gene Garrison, 72, of Bowling Green, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Ill.
Services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with Rev. Skip Merkel officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Bobby was born Dec. 13, 1948 in Alton, Ill. He was joined in marriage to Annabelle Pruitt on Oct. 6, 1967 in Alton, Ill. She died earlier on March 2, 2013.
Surviving Bobby is his son, Jason Garrison of Bowling Green; mother, Serena Booker; grandchildren: Kevin Garrison Jr., Ashley Garrison, Kristine (David) Leeders, Jarod Peak (Rachel Jones), Tiffany (Saxton) Cole, Jeremy Garrison (Samantha Renner), Janelle (Daniell) Dunn, and Bobby Garrison; great-grandchildren: Zayden Cole, Saxton Cole, Jr., Jerry Campbell IV, Braylynn Garrison, Dallas Garrison-Campbell, Jaxtyn Peak, Jace Peak, Brooklyn Garrison, Xavier Leffall, Tyler Grant, and Dante Grant; brother, Willy; and sister, Sandy.
His wife, Annabelle; and three sons: Bobby, Phillip, and Kevin Garrison, all died earlier.
Bobby grew up in Alton, and attended Alton Illinois High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army just after his marriage to Annabelle, and spent a year in Vietnam. After being discharged from the service, Bobby returned to Alton. The couple moved to Bowling Green in 1974.
Bobby was a member of Morning Star Church and House of Deliverance. He was employed as a wire rope splicer at Knight Equipment for 16 years. Bobby loved being outdoors enjoying the weather. He also enjoyed watching westerns on TV, and he was a huge John Wayne fan. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandkids. He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye for his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Pallbearers will be David Leeders, Jeremy Garrison, Saxton Cole, Josh Langley, Dave Murray, and Michael Langley.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
