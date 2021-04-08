Beverly Sue Young, 83, of Frankford, Mo., died at 11:40 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Grand View Funeral Home. Bro. Larry Cornelius officiated. Burial was in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Beverly’s life was held at 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Beverly was born Feb. 22, 1938, in Curryville, Mo., the daughter of James and Opal Deane (Hendrix) Dudley.
She was united in marriage to Kenneth Young on Sept. 12, 1959, at the Curryville Baptist Church. He survives her.
Other survivors include her two daughters, Evelyn Sue Bontz (Steve) and Karen Lynn Miller; brother, Charles Bowles (Joyce); grandchildren, Christopher Bontz (Dona), Ryan Bontz (Amy) and Christa Myers (John); five great granddaughters; and two great grandsons.
In addition to her parents, a granddaughter, Cassandra Bontz, died earlier.
Beverly was a 1957 graduate of Bowling Green High School. She enjoyed the life on the farm and worked as a homemaker. She enjoyed helping raising cows, pigs, chickens and sheep along side her husband and children. Beverly also enjoyed gardening, canning and was a very talented at cooking and baking. Her biggest love was her family and the time spent with them was something she cherished.
Mrs. Young was a member of Salem Baptist Church where she was active in teaching Sunday School, Bible School, Awana’s and helping in the nursery.
Pallbearers were Chris Bontz, Ryan Bontz, Will Ruther, John Myers, Leslie Cornelius and Dwayne Patton.
Honorary Pallbearers were granddaughter and great granddaughters, Christa Myers, Katie Ruther, Jessica Arnold, Lindsay Arnold, Madison Arnold and Callie Bontz.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Baptist Church, in care of the Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Beverly’s memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com.
