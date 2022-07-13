Betty Rae Frieden, 87, died Tuesday July 5, 2022, in Louisiana, Mo. She was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Pike County, Mo., to Mose and Cleona Jennings. Her husband, John Frieden, father and mother, Mose and Cleona, brothers, Lafe and Luther, sisters, Anna Fay Myers, Geraldine, and Norma Virden, sons, Billy Wayne Jennings and Dennis Lee Frieden, all died earlier.
Those left to cherish Betty’s memory include sisters, Macell Miller, Mildred Willis (Guy), and Clarence Jennings (Eva). Also, her children, Johnny Jennings (LuAnn), Charlotte Frieden (Dennis), Barbara Magruder (Mark), Joseph Frieden, Debbie Niffen, Kenny Frieden, Michael Frieden, Paula Houchins (Aaron), and Edward Frieden. Additionally; Betty has 22 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren.
Memorial visitation services will be held at 5 – 7 p.m., on July 13, 2022, at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home. Pastor Tom Cooper will be officiating. A service will be held at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bibb-Veach and Kenny Frieden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.