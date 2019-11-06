Betty McCoy, 84, of Kahoka, Mo., died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka.
On March 12, 1955, Betty was married to Theron McCoy in Kahoka. Theron died earlier on Nov. 23, 2014.
Survivors include a son-in-law, John Henry Brookhart of Kahoka; three grandchildren: Leah Sayre of Milan, Jacob Brookhart of Kahoka, and Joshua Brookhart of New Windsor, Ill.; four great grandchildren; and other relatives.
Betty was a cosmetologist until Theron was transferred with MoDOT to Louisiana. There she was purchasing clerk in Pike County Memorial Hospital and also worked as a nurse’s aide for 20 years. They returned to Clark County in May of 1993, and had made their home in Kahoka ever since.
Services were held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka.
Memorials may be made to the Kahoka Cemetery or the Clark Co. Senior Center.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralservice.com.
