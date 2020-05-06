Betty Jo Bryant, 88, a lifelong resident of Pike County, died peacefully on
April 6, 2020.
She had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and died of its complications.
She is survived by her two children, Patrick (Kristy) Bryant of Columbia, Mo., and
Jennifer Jo Bryant of Brentwood, Mo. Her husband Mett, and her parents, Emerson and Lucille Creamer, all died earlier. Other survivors include six beloved first cousins and their families and many, many dear friends.
Betty Jo was the only child of Lucille and Emerson Patrick Creamer, born on the family farm on Dec. 20, 1931.
After graduating from Louisiana High School, she worked for five years in the office of Dr. John W. Middleton.
On June 20, 1955, she married Mett Beauchamp Bryant, residing in both Louisiana and Clarksville, Mo. Together they farmed acreage seven miles south of Clarksville. Upon retirement, they moved to Louisiana, and operated a Bed and Breakfast business, “The Louisiana Guest House,” which was decorated with antiques.
She loved to attend auctions and collect antiques, and was known as an excellent cook often enjoying entertaining for her family and friends.
Her husband, Mett, had two very productive gardens, and Betty Jo enjoyed canning vegetables for many years.
A leader in her community, Betty Jo was president of the Clarksville Garden Club and later, the Louisiana Garden Club; member of The Clarksville Boat Club; a founding member of the Louisiana Historic Preservation Society; president of the Clopton PTA, and a Boy Scout den mother.
She was also a member of the Clarksville Christian Church where she volunteered her time as both a Sunday school and a Bible school teacher for more than 30 years.
A loving, patient and exceptional mother, Betty Jo always welcomed her children’s friends into their home and was always very active in their school activities.
She will be forever missed by her children, family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at First Christian Church in Louisiana, Mo.,
when people are able to gather again.
Memorials in her memory may be made to the Clarksville Christian Church, the Louisiana First Christian Church or a charity of your choice.
