Betty Jean Stecker, 88, of Springfield, Ill., died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Louisiana, Mo., April 13, 1932, to James Lemon and Minnie Etta (Crook) Ruffin. Her parents; grandson, Timothy Stecker; brothers, James Monroe Ruffin and Benjamin Carroll Ruffin and the father of her children, Paul C. Stecker, all died earlier.
Betty was formerly employed by LaBonte’s Luggage and Gifts and retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois after 18 years of service.
She is survived by her children, Wrenda (Dick) Waters, Timothy (Olga) Stecker, Paula (Mark) Keller, Terry L. Stecker and Lee Ann (Archer) Logan; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home in Springfield. A service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home with Reverend Stan Summers officiating. Burial followed in Oak Hill Cemetery near Buckhart.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: National Lymphedema Network, American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.