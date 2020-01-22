Betty Halpin.

Betty Jane Halpin passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 15, 2020, days after celebrating her 83rd birthday. She was born on Jan. 7, 1937, to Rhoda (Byrum) and Paul Kanan. Betty married the love of her life, Jim Halpin, on Sept. 29, 1956, in Louisiana, Missouri. Jim and Betty celebrated 63 years of marriage on Sept. 29, 2019.
After graduating from Louisiana High School, Betty was employed as a bookkeeper for La Crosse Lumber. She then moved to the law office of George Weaver, and Country Companies in Pittsfield. Betty spent many years babysitting while raising the six Halpin children, all who have the same first and middle initials.
In addition to wife and mother, she worked in the school lunch program, Ed Pease Insurance, Soil and Water Conservation Department in Pittsfield, City Hall in Pittsfield, and the Pike County Treasurer’s office. Many may remember her when patronizing the Town and Country Dress Shop where she worked alongside dear friend, Betty Hoover. Eventually, Betty settled in at Illini Health Services for 21 years before retiring in 2008.
Betty demonstrated a high level of integrity and work ethic which she passed along to her children. She was observant and demonstrated a quick wit. Betty loved working in the yard showcasing flowers, plants and her ever- expanding flower garden. In addition to flowers, Betty had several passions including: gardening, sewing, knitting, crochet, and needlepoint. If you received a pair of knitted slippers, zucchini bread or scotcheroos; you knew it was made with love.
Music was an area to which Betty was always drawn. She and several of her children sang in the St. Mary’s Church Choir for many years. Betty learned guitar and appreciated many genres of music. It was not unusual to hear music playing in the house on Vinyl, Cassettes or CD’s.
Betty worked hard to participate in each of her children’s lives along with finding creative ways to meet the demands of raising such a large family. Betty and her husband Jim made several trips to watch their grandchildren play sports or extracurricular activities. She enjoyed listening to her grandchildren tell stories and frequently took the opportunity to make each one laugh. Her sense of humor was more and more apparent as she grew older. Betty had a love for animals as evident by each pet that became an extended part of her family.
Betty was proceeded in death by her husband James Edward Halpin. Her six children survive; Tim (Nancy) Halpin of Pittsfield, IL, Terry (Brenda) Halpin of Jacksonville, IL, Tracey (Byron) Anderson of Maryland Heights, MO, Todd Halpin of O’Fallon, IL, Theresa (Bruce) Lacey of Pittsfield, IL. and Trent Halpin of Peoria, IL. Grandchildren; Paige (Henry) Smith of Lexington, KY, Gavin Halpin of St. Louis, MO, Trenton (Anna) Darnell of Chesterfield, MO ,Mallory (David) Ginder of Jacksonville, IL, Natalie Halpin of Jacksonville, IL., Joshua Anderson of Chicago, IL, Jessica Anderson of Chicago, IL, Jacob Anderson of San Diego, CA, Derrick Halpin of Chicago, IL, Jeff Lacey of Pittsfield, IL, Ben(Sarah) Lacey of Alexander, IL, Dan (Casey) Lacey of New Berlin, IL. Great-grandchildren are Isaac Smith, Hudson, Davis and Monroe Darnell, Jameson and Juliana Lacey.
Funeral Services were Sunday, Jan. 19 at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Visitation took place prior to service from noon-2 p.m. at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield, IL. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.neiburfh.com Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to: Paws in Jacksonville, Scott County Dog Rescue or Quincy Humane Society.
