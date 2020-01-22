Bernita P. Dennis, 78, of Clarksville, MO, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at the SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles. Funeral services held
Friday, Jan. 17 at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Randall Cone will officiate. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery near Clarksville. Visitation was held before services Friday at the funeral home.
She was born on Oct. 3, 1941 near Philadelphia, Missouri to Elmer and Pearl Ellis Nall.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Levi Wesley Dennis, Jr. of Clarksville; a daughter, Christal Dennis of Clarksville; one aunt, Betty Vance of Hannibal; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Bert E. Sapp; one brother, Clarence Nall; and an infant son, Timmie Earl Dennis.
Mrs. Dennis attended school in Palmyra. She moved to Clarksville in 1973 and served as City Clerk there from 1993 until her retirement in 2004. She loved her family, her pets, and helping others whenever she could.
Pallbearers will be Dickie Henderson, Johnny Henderson, Dale Miller, Jason Miller, Billie Watts, and Mike Butler.
Memorials can be made to the Pike County Health Dept Home Health and Hospice in Bowling Green in care of the funeral home.
