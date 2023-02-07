Bernadette
Curry
Bernadette Curry, 83, of Curryville, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones in Curryville, Missouri.
Bernadette was born Nov. 27, 1939, in Ashley, Mo., to Alphonse Grote and Marie (Baumgartner) Grote. She was united in marriage to George Curry on Nov. 24, 1956, in St. Clement, Mo. He died earlier on Dec. 6, 2004.
Services for Bernadette were held Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with Pastor Cole Branstetter officiating. Burial was be in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation was from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Bernadette grew up in St. Clement and later moved to Idaho where she spent 17 years before moving back to Missouri in 2000. In Idaho, she worked at Simplot Potato Processing Plant. Bernadette enjoyed quilting, crocheting, reading, traveling, and spending time with family. She also enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals play. She enjoyed trips to the casino where she would spend hours playing the slot machines. She loved making trips to Jackpot, Nev., to the Cactus Petes Casino when she lived in Idaho and trips to Mark Twain Casino while here in Missouri.
Bernadette is survived by her children, Patty (Oliver) Graves of Curryville, Dennis (Donna) Curry of Curryville, Janet (the late Sam) Borntreger of Heyburn, Idaho, Mary Lou (Levi) Schwartz of Curryville, and Roger Curry of Curryville; her grandchildren, Jeff (Brandy) Couch, Randy (Heather) Couch, Hannah (Jason) Betz, Bryan (Lacey) Curry, Phillip (Chrissy) Curry, Steven (Mary Jo) Graves, Julie (Tyron) Trower, Mark (Alicia) Graves, Donald (Karee) Curry, Tina Cotton, Jessica (Delbert) Yoder, Richie Curry, Jennifer (Jose) Solis, and Kimberly (Robert) Sayko; step grandchildren, Brianna and Cody Moss; her sisters, Mary Jones of Vandalia, Clara Lybarger of Bowling Green, and Kathy Hoover of Vandalia; sister-in-law, Deborah Curry.
She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Brandon Couch, Brittany Couch, Stetson Couch, Sydney Williams, Sawyer Couch, Dustin Sellars, Tabitha Betz, Layne Betz, Hallie Schouten, Abigail Curry, Mason Shults, Trenton Williams, Keagon Williams, Timothy Curry, Alishia Curry, Scott Curry, Brittany Maple, Elizabeth Breshears, Amy Graves, Olivia Graves, Devin Graves, Nicole Graves, Dezeray Resor, Brianna Resor, Kelsi Graves, Autumn Graves, Allison Graves, Jaydn Curry, Jaeclynn Curry, Kyle Cotton, Justin Cotton, Isaiah Judkins, Kalli Judkins, Martin Solis, Lexi Solis, Ivette Solis, Ameerah Sayko, Darrin Sayko, Lovella Sayko, and Ariella Sayko; 8 great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Her parents, Alphonse and Marie Grote; husband, George Curry; daughter, Wanda Moss; one brother, Donald Grote; two sisters, Edna Kerns and Helen Jennings; and one grandson, John William Curry, all died earlier.
Pallbearers were Layne Betz, Dustin Sellars, Garrett Sellars, Steven Graves, Bryan Curry, Mark Graves, Hannah Betz, and Julie Trower. Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Curry, Phillip Curry, Scott Curry, Jeff Couch, Randy Couch, Tom Couch, Jason Betz, and Henry Bryant.
Memorials may be made to Pike County Hospice.
