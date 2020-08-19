Benny Mac Hall, 79, of Eolia, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.
Services were held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Edgewood Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Mark Albee officiating. Burial was at Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home.
Benny was born Jan. 22, 1941 in Louisiana, Mo., to Norvell and Doris Aderton Hall. Benny graduated from Clopton High School in 1959. He was united in marriage to Hettie Magee on Aug. 15, 1965 at Edgewood Baptist Church. She survives.
Also surviving are sons Rob (Suzanne) Hall and Jason (Lynn) Hall of rural Paynesville; grandchildren Landon, Avery, Logan, Chase, and Larson; sisters Sharon Worthington of Bowling Green and Karen Norton of Clarksville.
His parents, brother, Donald Hall, and sister, Bonnie Occhi, all died earlier.
Benny lived in rural Paynesville his whole life. He lived on the family farm until 1965. He then moved to a farm on the Pike/Lincoln County line for 52 years, before moving to the outskirts of Paynesville for the last three years. He was a lifelong farmer and was also employed by Magruder Construction of Eolia for 25 years. Benny enjoyed travelling with his wife and friends during his retirement. He has been a faithful, active member of Edgewood Baptist Church for many years. He was proud of his service in the U.S. Army. Benny was a hard worker who cherished his family deeply. He loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren. Although he was said to be a quiet person, he always had a smile on his face.
Pallbearers were Landon Hall, Larson Hall, Avery Hall, Chase Hall, Mark Windmiller, and Jeff Windmiller. Honorary pallbearer was Logan Hall.
Memorials may be made to the Clopton Alumni Association, Edgewood Cemetery, or the Pike County Nurse’s Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
