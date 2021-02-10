Benjamin John Bryant Sr., 81, of Norwalk, Iowa, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, peacefully at home while surrounded by his wife and four children from complications of Alzheimer’s. In agreement with his wishes, a cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 15, at the Boat Club in Clarksville, Mo.
Ben was born on Oct. 16, 1939, at home in Clarksville, Mo. The son of Benjamin Witten and Ruth Bryant. Ben graduated from Clopton High School in 1957. Ben was united in marriage on April 6, 1958, to Janet (Hoffy) Holtsford and they spent 25 wonderful years together, and from this marriage, four children were born. After losing his first wife, Ben married Diane Brewster and they spent 37 years together. Ben spent many years in Clarksville where he owned and operated Bryant Milling Feed and Supply. From there he worked in the automobile business at Gentry Bryant Ford and then he spent many years in the feed sales business. His feed career led him many places, but the last stop was in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. However, after retiring and moving to Norwalk, Iowa, Ben reentered the realty business as a broker-owner of Associated Realty. He was a kind man who never met a stranger. Ben had a way with people, that’s why they called him “Gentle Ben.” Ben loved to play golf, fish and spend time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Bryant; four children from his first marriage; Debbie (Mick) Kindley of Madison, Wis., Dana (Jake) Hansen of Ely, Iowa, Ben (Kathy) Bryant of Estero, Fla., Robert (Tina) Bryant of Marion, Iowa; two step-children; Angie (Matt) Elliott of Cumming, Iowa, and Jamie Mahan of Beaverdale, Iowa; eight grandchildren; Janet (Eric) Romanowicz of River Falls, Wis., Chris Kindley of Pardeeville, Wis., Samantha Silverstein of Bellevue, Ky., Michael (Lisa) Silverstein of Charlotte, N.C., Maddie (Mitch) Hansen of Tipton, Iowa, Taylor Bryant of Estero, Fla., Kamryn Bryant of Estero, Fla., Conner Bryant of Bellevue, Neb.; four Step-Grandchildren; Katie (Justin) Kraft of Chanhassen, Minn., Jacob Elliott of St. Charles, Iowa, Cassie Elliott and Jackson Elliott of Cumming, Iowa; two great grandchildren; Lucas and Elena Romanowicz of River Falls, Wis.; two sisters; Becky Powell, Knoxville, Tenn., Mary Ann (Dennis) Fox, Clarksville, Mo.; one brother; Ronnie (Phyllis) Bryant, Perryville, Mo.
His wife, Janet (Hoffy) Bryant, died earlier in 1983; and his parents Witten and Ruth Bryant, also died earlier.
Memorials in Ben’s memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, Unity Point Hospice of Des Moines, Iowa, or the Animal Rescue League.
