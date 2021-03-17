Becky Slawson

Becky L. Slawson, 59, of Bowling Green, Mo., died at Barnes Hospital-St. Louis on March 12, 2021. She was born Oct. 30, 1961 in Charlotte, Mich., to Dewayne and Margaret (Bud) Casper. Becky attended the local schools along with her siblings. Becky and Stephen both worked at Central Missouri Correction Center in Jefferson City, which is where the couple met. They were later married on April 27, 1996 in Jefferson City in the Governor’s Mansion. To this union were born: Jacob and Sarah. The family moved to Bowling Green in 1997, and Becky and Stephen both started jobs at Bowling Green Prison. Becky worked for St. Charles Community College and was a GED teacher for more than 20 years at Bowling Green Prison. While she was working full-time and raising two children, she was able to obtain a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Kaplan University. Becky was able to help many people over the years to continue their education. Becky loved spending time with her husband, children and extended family. They loved to fish and often went to Mark Twain Lake. She will be sadly missed and long remembered by all those who knew and loved her.
Becky is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, Stephen Slawson of Bowling Green, two children: Jacob Michael Slawson of San Diego (Stationed with the U.S. Navy), Sarah Slawson of Bowling Green, siblings: Mike Casper, Melody White and Randy Casper, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Her parents and her sister, Karen Castanada, died earlier.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials: Donor’s Choice c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 701 N. Business 61, Bowling Green, MO 63334.
Family and Friends may sign the online guest book @www.mccoyblossomfh.com.
