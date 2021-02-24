Barbara June Gay, 81, of Rockport, Ill., died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Ill. She was born June 5, 1939 in Bloomington, Ill., to John and Thelma Randel Kumler. She married James Gay June 10, 1961, at the Methodist Church in Bellflower, Ill., and he survives.
Barbara graduated from Bellflower High School and went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Illinois. She taught math for many years in Louisiana, Mo., first at the junior high and later at the high school. Barbara also partnered with her husband in their farming operation, carefully keeping farm records and accounts.
Barbara loved reading, puzzles, and learning about new things. She was very interested in history and served as treasurer for the Pike County Historical Society for many years. She also assisted her husband with his duties as treasurer for Samuel Taylor Cemetery. She was a member of the Rockport United Methodist Church for over 30 years, playing the piano and organ, and teaching Sunday school, among other church duties.
Barbara was especially close with her sisters. The three of them loved to stay up late talking and playing Scrabble. They also went on may trips to visit extended family, research family history and visit historical sites. She and Jim enjoyed trips to Alaska and the Canadian Rockies with his siblings. Barbara was a smart, strong woman who was always patient and positive. She loved big and her family always came first.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, James Gay; daughter, Lisa (Gary) Gonzini of Monticello, Ill.; son, David Clark (Amy) Gay of Rockport, Ill.; two grandchildren, Noah and Emma Gay of Rockport, Ill.; sister, Nancy (Jerry) Hiltibidal of LeRoy, Ill.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Les Sachs of Quincy, Ill.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Shirley Gay of Cornelius, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Her parents; son, David Alan Gay in infancy; sister, Joan Stager; father-in-law and mother-in-law Joe and Eva Gay; and sister-in-law Carol Anne Gay, all died earlier.
Services were held Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment followed at Samuel Taylor Cemetery near Rockport. Visitation was held before the service at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. Memorials are suggested to be made to the Pike County Historical Society or Samuel Taylor Cemetery. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
