Barbara Cox

Barbara S. Cox, 70, of Bowling Green, Mo., died Sept. 10, 2019. She is survived by her son, Brad (Tara) Cox of Bowling Green, Mo.; grandson, Jesse Cox; granddaughter, Lacey (Jake Slates) Denny-Owens; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Slates; two brothers, Harold "Mick" (Jane) Mehler, Gerald (Cindy) Mehler; four sisters, Ethyl (Kenneth Sisson - deceased)  Worthington, Vicky (Ronnie Stewart) Cox, Debbie (David) Hays, Ruthann (Charlie) Crow; numerous, nieces and  nephews; and special friend, Dorothy Purcifull.  Her father, Harold R. Mehler, mother, Marie A. Mehler, lifelong significant other, Lloyd Grote, brothers, John Mehler, George Mehler, and sister, Rosemary Mehler-Mudd all died earlier.  Barbara adored her family and loved to spend her time with them.  She loved her farm life and raising her calves. She also enjoyed antiquing, going to auctions, cooking and being with her best friend Dorothy Purcifull. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

