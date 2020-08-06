Barbara Brown, 72, of Eolia, Missouri, died July 25, 2020, at her home.
Barbara was born May 22, 1948, to Jimmie F. and Mabel M. Luckett. She married Earl W. Brown on Nov. 14, 1964. They had two children; Tony Brown of Bowling Green, and Kim Coen of Creston, Iowa. She donated much of her time and energy as a caregiver to her family members.
She is survived by her husband, Earl; son, Tony; daughter, Kim; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Vandalia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be DJ Null, Russell Brown, Jimmy Luckett, Scott Coen, Bud Reading, and Tony Brown.
Memorials may be made to Pike County Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
