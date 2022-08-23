Barbara Ann Menshouse, 81, died Aug. 11, 2022. She was born in St. Louis, the daughter of Andrew (Andy) and Helen M. Murray. She lived the ideal childhood in a Berkeley subdivision in St. Louis County. Her house was with-in walking distance of the grade school and high school. The ’60s was a marvelous time to be a kid or a young adult. No distractions from cellphones, just plain fun playing outside with your friends. There was nothing better than the freedom of riding your bicycles with friends all around the subdivision. After graduation from high school, Barb earned her teaching degree at William Jewell College and Warrensburg. Barbara fell in Love with Arthur Menshouse while attending college. Shortly after receiving their degrees, they were married.
Barbara was the perfect person to teach kids. She had a delightful and entertaining personality. Her young students loved her. I can remember how she always decorated her classroom so that while teaching the children they were always happy about their surroundings. She received numerous teaching awards from the school and was loved by her students, fellow teachers, and friends in the Hazelwood school district. Barb and Art spent many wonderful vacations together and with family. Their hobbies included camping, show dogs and breeding and racing horses. Barbara’s husband Art died about the time Barbara retired from teaching after some 40 years. Barb and Art were both Jehovah witnesses. After Art’s death, Barb made the decision to move to her current home in Bowling Green, Mo. She wanted to be closer to a lot of her friends and church members that had moved or already lived there. While in Bowling Green, she helped her Kingdom Hall build numerous other halls and she became quite good at building. She also spent many hours witnessing. We will all miss her dearly!
