Barbara Ann Gilmore, 78, of Louisiana, Mo., died July 1, 2021, at University of Missouri Hospital. Services were held Saturday July 10, 2021 in Columbia, Mo.
Barbara was born Feb. 25, 1943 in Richardsville, Ky., to Byron Stapley Hightower and Willie Imogene Hightower (Basham). She married Carl Newton Gilmore Sr. on June 30, 1961 in Indianapolis, Ind. Carl died earlier on June 28, 2019.
Barbara is survived by her three children: daughter, Carla Jean Findlay (Mike), of Columbia, Mo., son Carl Newton Gilmore Jr., of Fairbanks, Alaska, and daughter, Freda Ann Smith (Tracy) of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Nine grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren. Her brothers, Larry Hightower (Rhonda), Richard Hightower (Cathy) both of Indianapolis, Ind. Nephews and nieces, great nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews. And so many cousins
After her marriage to Carl, she began to travel the world as the spouse of an active duty Air Force member. She started in Virginia and after 21 years in the military retired in Portsmouth, NH. They then moved to Missouri to be closer to family (grandkids)—where she spent 30 years of her life. She has been to All 50 states and multiple countries including Luxemburg, France and the Bahamas—while staying true to her faith as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
