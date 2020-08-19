August Eugene Rowe

August Eugene “Tud” Rowe, 33, of Bowling Green, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 21 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 at the Curryville Cemetery.
Tud was born Aug. 2, 1986 in Hannibal, Mo., to Samuel Morris Sr. and Kathryn Kaye Flowers Rowe.
Tud grew up and lived in Curryville on the family farm. He has resided in Bowling Green for the past 10 years. He is a 2005 graduate of Bowling Green High School where he was active in FFA and a member of the Curryville Peppy Circle 4-H Club. He helped, and was a co-partner, of the family farm in Curryville. He enjoyed showing hogs at the Missouri State Fair, and was the 7th of 9 generations to show both cattle and hogs at the Fair. Tud had been employed at True Manufacturing for the past 15 years.
Tud enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting trap. In his spare time, you could find him building guns or playing Xbox and Play Station. He liked sports and was a Missouri Tigers fan. He enjoyed watching Real Tree, RFD and hunting shows on TV. Tud also liked to barbecue and smoke meat. He was a friendly person whom is going to be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Tud is survived by his parents, Sam and Kathy of Curryville; siblings Mike and Susan Swarnes of Bowling Green, Amanda and Darryl Haas of Curryville, and Sam Rowe Jr. of Curryville; uncle Tom Rowe Jr.; aunts Becky Hook and Paulette Haden; cousins Sam Hook, Terry Branch, Tracey Austin, and Steven Haden; nephews Garrett Swarnes and Trenton Haas; and niece Abby Haas; along with numerous other relatives.
His grandparents, T.A. and Francis Rowe, and Donald and Betty Flowers, all died earlier.
Memorials may be made to the Tud Rowe Memorial AG Scholarship in care of Community State Bank.
