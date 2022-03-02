Arthur Eugene Meyer

Arthur Eugene “Art” Meyer, 87, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. A rite of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church with Frs. Henry Ussher and Mike Coleman co-officiating. Burial will take place at St. Clement Cemetery.
Art was born at home Dec. 26, 1934, in Bowling Green, Mo., to Ferd and Laura (Grote) Meyer. He married Delores (Butch) Niemeyer on Nov. 8, 1958, at St. Clement Catholic Church. To this union six children were born.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 63 years; children Jeff Meyer (Laura) of Bowling Green, Tammy Bagley (Neil House) of Columbia, Teri Weise (Steve) of Columbia, Scott Meyer (Ellen) of Bowling Green, Curt Meyer (Christine) of Troy, and Bruce Meyer (Stephanie) of Bowling Green; grandchildren Daniel Finke (Stacie), David Finke (Kim), Julie Bowen (Clint), Kelsey Thomas (Michael), Brian Meyer, Bret Weise (Sammy), Halie Wyble (Cole), Kara Meyer, Clayton Meyer, Emily Meyer, Evan Meyer, Carley Meyer and Catelyn Weise; great grandchildren Thomas Finke, Will Finke, Jacob Bowen, Charlie Bowen, Lauren Finke, Lily Bowen, Sophia Finke, Karrah Thomas, Lydia Gibson, Cash Wyble and soon to be born Lainey Thomas, Colton Weise, Caroline Wyble and Charlotte Wyble; siblings Vera Smith, Mel Meyer, and Martha Hoggard; brothers in law Roland (Duke) Orf, Fred Niemeyer (Mary Carol), Bob Niemeyer (Judy) and Ansel Niemeyer as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
His parents, brother, Cletus, sisters, Clementine (Clem) Porter and Mary Margaret (Mog) Orf; his father and mother-in-law, Frank and Catherine Niemeyer, brothers- and sisters-in-law, Bill Smith, Vic and Rose Ann Niemeyer, Frances Schroeder, Lorraine (Bee) Meyer; and his beloved grandson, Cameron Bagley, all died earlier.
Art attended St. Clement Catholic School through eighth grade followed by three years at Assumption Catholic High School in O’Fallon, Mo. He returned home for his senior year and graduated from Bowling Green High School. After graduation, Art worked the family farm in addition to having jobs at the quarry, the poultry house, and Ogden filling station. He entered the U.S. Army serving two years in the military while stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. Upon his discharge, Art returned home to work and on Nov. 8, 1958, he married Delores (Butch) Niemeyer. They soon started a family that quickly grew with the birth of six children all born in the 1960s.
Art and Butch purchased the family farm and worked tirelessly to make ends meet and care for their family. In the early days, in addition to full time farming, Art earned income by hauling water and selling Dekalb seed corn. He became a substitute rural letter carrier in the 1980s eventually becoming a full-time carrier before retiring a decade ago after many years of service. He was involved in various community and church activities including Cursillo retreats and being a Knights of Columbus third degree member; serving as grand knight of Council No. 1928 at St. Clement. He was a founding board member for the Bowling Green FFA Educational Advisory Board, a board member for MFA Oil, as well as the St. Clement Cemetery Association.
The passion for farming and love of the farm life was in Art’s blood. From day to day and season to season he focused on the hard work needed to get the daily chores done as he took care of the family and taught his sons how to farm. There were many 4-H experiences and FFA projects where life skills were taught to the kids and great memories created. Conversations about weather, crops, livestock, and market prices took place daily whether it was at home or with his friends at the sale barn or at Meme’s. The Meyer family farm, which celebrates its 100th year of family ownership in 2022, gave Art great joy as he looked forward to each season of planting and harvesting. He raised both hogs and cattle over the years and checking on his cows kept him going over the last couple of years when his body no longer had the stamina to do the hard work needed to farm.
Art’s priority was always his faith and his family first and foremost. He became better known as “Papa” to his 14 grandkids and 13 great grandkids. Fun for Papa included few hours gambling at the boat, which seemed to pay off favorably more often than not. The many trips to Vegas created many fond memories of Papa rubbing the machines for good luck. A tasty meal or good steak dinner was always a highlight, as was a competitive game of cards and time with family. His good nature, sharp memory, aptitude for math, and the ability to recall details and tell stories will forever be remembered. The wisdom he shared, the strong work ethic instilled, his positive outlook on life, and being the shining light of Christ to others is the legacy he leaves to his family.
He is remembered as a kind and good man who always had a smile on his face; a person who enjoyed life. Art knew no stranger and the many relationships he forged during his lifetime were built on love and those relationships gave life to him. In 2018, he received the diagnosis that the previous prostate cancer that he had beaten in 1999 had remerged and metastasized to the bones. He diligently focused on doing everything he could to continue to live. The ravaging effects of the cancer eventually took its toll physically and emotionally and the four-year battle ended on Feb. 25, 2022. Surrounded by his loved ones, Papa was ready to meet Jesus and reunite with Cameron and all those he loved.
His prayer was always for a long and loving life and God truly delivered on that. For his family and friends who remain, and who by faith and the redemptive work of Jesus knows that this is not the end, it’s goodbye for now because they know they’ll see him again. Thanks be to God and to Him be all the glory.
Memorials may be made to Celebrating Beautiful Souls, Inc. a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit created in memory of grandson, Cameron Bagley, to minister to those who have experienced the sudden loss of a child.
Celebrating Beautiful Souls PO Box 30571 Columbia, MO 65205
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.