Arnold Eugene Richardson, 70, died Monday, Aug. 6,2022.
Arnold was born Nov. 15, 1951, in Louisiana, Mo., to Samuel L. Richardson Sr. and Louise V. Richardson.
He attended Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Mo., where he was an outstanding athlete, lettering in basketball and football.
He graduated from LHS in 1970. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1971 and served until 1976.
After the Marine Corp he moved to Portland, Ore., where he played minor league baseball for the Portland Beavers. He then coached high school baseball until his retirement.
He is survived by his former wife, Brenda Groves-Richardson, three sons, Tony Richardson-Kay (Arnetra), Kalon Richardson (Kami), Kelsey Richardson. Siblings, Sally Cropp (Walter), Erma Harvey (Lynn), Quentin Richardson (Bessie), Phillip Richardson (Carrie), Wesley Richardson (Fay) Gary Richardson (Paula); one granddaughter, Karis Richardson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His parents and one brother, Samuel L. Richardson Jr., died earlier.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, Post 370, 420 Kelly Lane, Louisiana, MO
To plant a tree in memory of Arnold Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.