Anna Nienhueser

Anna R. Nienhueser, 94, former Bowling Green resident, educator and community activist, died June 15, 2022, in Springfield, Mo., where she had lived since moving to be closer to family in December 2016.

Anna Dorothea was born Dec. 5, 1927, the second of three daughters of Charles B. and Ruth E. Harrison Rudolph in St. Louis. She once wrote her life roughly paralleled aviation in the country because 1927 was the year Charles Lindbergh made his renowned solo flight across the Atlantic in The Spirit of St. Louis.

