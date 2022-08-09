Anna Nienhueser

Anna R. Nienhueser, 94, former Bowling Green resident, educator and community activist, died June 15, 2022, in Springfield, Mo., where she had lived since moving to be closer to family in December 2016.
Anna Dorothea was born Dec. 5, 1927, the second of three daughters of Charles B. and Ruth E. Harrison Rudolph in St. Louis. She once wrote her life roughly paralleled aviation in the country because 1927 was the year Charles Lindbergh made his renowned solo flight across the Atlantic in The Spirit of St. Louis.
At age six, she and her family moved to Troy, where she attended public schools and worked in her parents’ businesses, the Trojan Theater and “Playland,” an entertainment venue for young people. A plus, she said, was always having a free pass to the show. Otherwise, she commented, “I experienced the Second World War as a teenager with ration cards, no gasoline, and no men.”
After her junior year in high school, Mrs. Nienhueser enrolled at Central Methodist College in Fayette where she said there were 450 women and 50 men. After a year at what she labeled “that girls’ college,” she transferred to the University of Missouri-Columbia where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education.
In pursuit of her educational goals, she used her dyslexia as motivation to become a reading specialist instead of allowing it to be a limitation to her. Fortunate for her at the university was the mentorship of A. Sterl Artley, Ph.D., a recognized expert in reading education and one of three originators of the Dick and Jane textbooks used by generations.
In conversation, the topic of recurring nightmares often prompted her to recount an anecdote involving Artley. Instead of waking panicked about forgetting to study for or missing an exam, her nightmare stemmed from reality. In it a teaching assistant handed her the wrong test during one of her master’s exams. When she protested, Artley said go ahead and take it; you know the material.
The summer before her senior year, she met George H. Nienhueser Jr. and married him a year later—Aug. 12, 1949, in Troy Presbyterian Church. She recounted, “My younger sister (Vera) and I had a double wedding. Because my dad moved the church pews to temporarily widen the aisle so that he could escort both daughters down the aisle at the same time, we made the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Slow news day.” The couples, who were friends, married on the Rudolph’s 25th wedding anniversary.
After a honeymoon at Rockaway Beach near Branson, the Nienhuesers launched their teaching careers in Alton, Mo., and taught there until 1950. Newly acquainted in the community they were surprised by an old Ozark custom when a long line of cars approached their home one day to commence a shivaree.
New teaching opportunities took them to Wright City for two years where their first child was born in 1952. They moved to Owensville, where Mr. Nienhueser taught, and the family grew again in 1953 and 1954. Another teaching job for Mr. Nienhueser landed them in Clarksville in 1955, followed by a move for a principal’s job in Canton.
Even though they were raising a family, both Nienhuesers were intent on pursuing master’s degrees to further their opportunities in education and moved to Columbia for a short while before their children were school aged. In January 1958, Mrs. Nienhueser earned her master’s degree. In 1959, they moved to Bowling Green where Mrs. Nienhueser resumed teaching.
While raising a family, which by 1963 had increased with a fourth child, teaching and participating as a member of First Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green, Mrs. Nienhueser still found time to fulfill her extracurricular responsibilities as National Honor Society, high school newspaper and yearbook sponsor, as well as membership in Mother’s Study Club.
Nurturing was second nature to Mrs. Nienhueser who enthusiastically supported youth projects and activities in Bowling Green. She and her husband were founding contributors to build a public swimming pool in the ’60s. As a parent, she wholeheartedly supported the activities of her children, including Boy Scouts, FFA, FHA, 4-H, sports, aquatic club, band and Girl Scouts.
At church she was active as a deacon, elder, session member, committee member and chair, Sunday school teacher and volunteer for dinners and bazaars. A friend from church wrote to her, “You have always been a blessing to me. You touched my heart at an early age and helped build my FAITH in God. …Thank you for your love and kindness all my life.”
Active in the American Cancer Society, Mrs. Nienhueser raised funds during daffodil days, helped start and chair the Relay for Life in Pike County, earned the Presbyterian church’s sponsorship of Relay and a cancer support group, volunteered to help women recover from breast cancer surgery as a survivor herself, and supported the memorial garden on the square in Bowling Green.
Individually, she offered support to many cancer patients particularly through written notes and prayers. She once spelled out her approach, “As I visit with those dealing with cancer, I continually encourage them that a positive attitude can make one well. I BELIEVE IT! All of us need to live every day as if that day is important. Our living everyday as if it is important is important to God, I am sure. He wants us to love our neighbor, attend to our neighbor’s needs, and care when he hurts.”
Her chosen method was writing notes of encouragement, a practice she continued among new friends even after moving to Springfield. She wrote so many she had to keep organized with a calendar or log. Her morning routine was breakfast followed by spreading out her note cards, addresses and stamps on the dining room table to correspond with the many friends she made through cancer support.
She said her cancer was not a curse but a blessing because it gave her a new perspective on life and connected her with so many who became friends. This philosophy inspired another friend, who was a contemporary of her youngest daughter, to write a book.
Mrs. Nienhueser was happiest when she was reaching out to someone, and this nature afforded her friends and relationships of all ages. She received a note from a teenage friend: “Lately when I’ve been praying, I always find myself thanking God for putting you in our lives. I figured that instead of only thanking Him, I needed to also let you know how much I appreciate you.”
Another college-bound friend wrote, “…I could never forget my Grandma Anna.” Another, who was a contemporary of her son, shared this, “Thinking of all the special women in my life—you are on my list!” One who was first a colleague and ultimately a friend wrote, “Thinking of you fondly, Anna, with a heart full of gratitude for your inspiration, dedication to our students, mentorship and our friendship.”
Resourcefulness and persistence helped Mrs. Nienhueser achieve her goals, and in 2005 she recalled the ’70s, “We had three children in college two years in a row. They all worked, and we survived.”
Another manifestation of these qualities appeared during the height of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. A recent college graduate and collaborating volunteer later in life described Mrs. Nienhueser’s approach to address the local need:
“I was inspired by her (Mrs. Nienhueser’s) bold willingness to jump into a highly controversial and complex issue, clearly believing that we could make a difference. The subject of AIDS involved both homosexuality and promiscuity—two pretty provocative issues for Christian congregations at that time, and she believed strongly that our little rural Presbyterian church not only should become involved, but we must. And so, we did! … her illustration of fearless and selfless community leadership became a beacon for me to follow.”
Mrs. Nienhueser described it, “We were finally able to get permission to have speakers with AIDS address students at both Bowling Green junior high and high schools. We did not want to scare kids; we just wanted them to be informed. I consider AIDS prevention education to be one of my most meaningful lifetime endeavors.”
In 1988, Mrs. Nienhueser retired from teaching English, college preparatory composition, reading and journalism through production of the high school yearbook and newspaper. She concluded her career in Bowling Green by substituting at high school and junior high for five years.
Among her favorite memories are former students’ stories of how her teaching helped them—such as this one from editor in chief of the 1986 Bowling Green Bobcaster who attributed his colorful basketball game account to her: “excellent tutelage of Mrs. Nienhueser…loved my journalism classes…it’s where I learned to write.” Through the years she repeated, “I truly enjoyed my teaching career,” often after hearing one of these success stories.
Retirement allowed time to pursue her many interests. A lifelong gardener, she grew and canned vegetables for years and had operated a strawberry patch as farm manager and chief goose wrangler when her children needed to raise money for college.
Now she was able to turn her attention to the flower gardening that had seemed an unnecessary luxury when she was helping support a family. An outlet for her creative side, she expanded her flower garden from one end of the property to the other. Many enjoyed her blooms according to their comments as they drove by her home. At one point, she said, “I just love this place.”
Another creative outlet was poetry. Although no competition for Hallmark, she often jotted down verses to celebrate a friend or relative’s special occasion. She continued this among her new friends after moving to Springfield.
One of her favorite occasions was the Christmas season both for its Christian significance and the prospect of gathering family and friends. An avid Christmas ornament collector, she acquired many supporting the church’s annual Christmas bazaar.
Another of her favorite holiday projects was the letter she drafted to accompany a photo in the earliest years of her family because it kept her in touch throughout her life with friends. she collected in each place they lived. In later years she remained committed to the project, although skipped the photo and sometimes mailed her letter in July.
Retirement afforded more time spent with neighbors and friends, trips to visit her children and grandson, “flea marketing” and PEO membership. Although surprised to be chosen, she was proud to have been Bowling Green’s Citizen of the Year in 2001 and grand marshal of the Champ Clark Heritage Festival parade.
Recently Delta Delta Delta, the sorority she joined in college, acknowledged her 75 years of membership. There she met friends who remained close throughout their lives.
As her husband’s life became more difficult with complications from Parkinsonism, she gradually retired from projects serving the community to support him. Health concerns took priority by yearend 2016, and they sorrowfully left Bowling Green where they had lived so happily.
Her parents; both sisters, Marian Williams and Mrs. Kenneth (Vera) Shafer; her husband, and son, George Henry Nienhueser III, all died earlier.
She is survived by daughters Nancy Southworth, Springfield; Kay Nienhueser, St. Louis; Anne Nienhueser and her son, Andrew Alan Deppe, Harrisonville; and Loa Freeman, widow of George Nienhueser III, Springfield.
Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Bibb Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green, assisted by family member Eric Pitman of Pitman Funeral Home in Wentzville. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Aug. 13, at First Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green, BGHS Alumni Association scholarship fund and cancer research or support groups.
