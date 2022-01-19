Andrea Brown, 40, died peacefully Jan. 1, 2022, at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
Andrea and her husband, Phillip Brown, were high school sweethearts and married in 2003. Phillip and Andrea moved to Fort Campbell, Ky., when he joined the Army. While Phillip was in the Army, Andrea earned her associates degree in pharmacy tech, served as the head of the Family Readiness Group, and many other titles and positions. She made friends everywhere she went because of her infectious smile. She loved her family and friends fiercely, but her children were the light of her life.
Survivors include her husband, Phillip, one daughter, Elizabeth, and one son, Lucas, all of Washington, Mo., her mother Sherry Courtney of Pacific, her brother Cory Ogle (wife Heather) and their three sons of Eureka, a sister, Amy Delaney (husband Eddie) and their three sons and one daughter of Washington, and many other family members who will miss her.
Her son, Ryan Brown, her father, Dennis Williams, and her grandparents, all died eariler.
Memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon with a service at noon on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Louisiana, Mo. Steven Ince officiating. A private family burial of her ashes will follow services at the Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana, Mo. Following the graveside service, the First Baptist Church will host a dinner.
In lieu of flowers, Andrea requested memorial donations to be made to “Got Your Six Support Dogs” or to the Children’s Heart Foundation. Collier Funeral Homes Inc. in Louisiana, Mo., is in charge of local arrangements.
