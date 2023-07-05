Alton “Sonny” Jenkins, Jr., 90, of Louisiana, Mo., died Monday, June 26, 2023, surrounded by his family. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. June 30, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home with the funeral immediately following. Rev. Dale Law officiated. Burial was be at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville.
Sonny was born Sept. 30, 1932, in St. Louis, Mo., to Evelyn Potthoff Jenkins and Alton Jenkins Sr. The family moved to Clarksville in 1943 where he graduated from Clarksville High School in 1950. Sonny was a member of the U.S. Marine Corp from 1952 to 1955. After proudly serving his country in the Marines, he worked on several towboats on the Mississippi River. He later retired as Assistant Lockmaster from the Corps of Engineers at Lock & Dam No. 24 in Clarksville after 30 years. On June 6, 1964, he married the love of his life, Alice Louise Mackey Jenkins. Together with their five children, they established a beautiful family. To this family, they added three more children to make a complete set with eight kids.
Sonny is survived by his children, Peggy (Dennis) Griffith of Troy, Mo., Donna Jenkins Woods of Louisiana, Mo., Bob (Julie) Jenkins of Louisiana, Mo., Judy (John) Shelton of Bonney Lake, Wash., daughter-in-law Michelle Jenkins of Hobe Sound, Fla., Tim (Julie) Jenkins of St. Louis, Mo., Mary (Jamie) Wilson of Quincy, Ill., and Steve Jenkins of Windsor, Va., his grandchildren, Donnie (Jennifer) Griffith, Den (Angela) Griffith, Christy (Justin) Griffith St. Pierre, Stacey Griffith, Heather (Steve) Woods Durbin, Tim Jenkins, Don (Samantha) Jenkins, Christopher Russell, Jenna Shelton, Madison (Wes) Jenkins Patterson, Parker Jenkins, Natalie Jenkins, Evan Jenkins, Tate Jenkins, Olivia (Devin) Wilson Watson, Rachel Wilson, Joe Jenkins, Samantha Jenkins, great-grandchildren, Lance Griffith, Luke Griffith, Lucy Griffith, Anya White, Gage Griffith, Jackson Feasel, Ava Feasel, Katie St. Pierre, Griffin St. Pierre, Lauree Griffith, Chace Griffith, Laura Durbin, Wade Durbin, Bennett Durbin, Evelyn Durbin, Allison Jenkins, Madilynn Jenkins, Faith Jenkins, Cooper Jenkins, Benson Jenkins, Sydney Patterson, Louis Watson, a great-great-grandson Lyam Banks, a foreign exchange student/daughter Renata Amaral of Brazil, his brothers and sisters-in-law Don (Carol) Jenkins, Dave (Sudy) Jenkins, Tom (Nancy) Jenkins, and their families, and Lori Crane, Jerri Jean Tyler, Daniela Scherder, and Esther Yoder who cared for him like family for the last year and a half. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Dan Jenkins, his son-in-law Kenneth Woods, grandchildren Laura Lee Woods and JT Shelton, and foreign exchange student/son Mario Amaral.
Sonny was a true gentleman: humble, kind, thoughtful. He was an amazing storyteller with a wealth of knowledge and a sense of humor. Church and family were always his top priorities. He was a scout leader, Sunday school teacher, a member of the Church of Christ, host of Eagle Days for 23 years, city council member, and Clarksville Chamber of Commerce volunteer of the year. Sonny was a great gardener, he made jelly, apple butter, and relish and gave it to everyone he met. His favorite days were spent at his cabin watching the Mississippi River.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenwood Cemetery through Collier Funeral Home.
