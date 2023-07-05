Alton Sonny Jenkins

Alton “Sonny” Jenkins, Jr., 90, of Louisiana, Mo., died Monday, June 26, 2023, surrounded by his family. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. June 30, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home with the funeral immediately following. Rev. Dale Law officiated. Burial was be at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville.

Sonny was born Sept. 30, 1932, in St. Louis, Mo., to Evelyn Potthoff Jenkins and Alton Jenkins Sr. The family moved to Clarksville in 1943 where he graduated from Clarksville High School in 1950. Sonny was a member of the U.S. Marine Corp from 1952 to 1955. After proudly serving his country in the Marines, he worked on several towboats on the Mississippi River. He later retired as Assistant Lockmaster from the Corps of Engineers at Lock & Dam No. 24 in Clarksville after 30 years. On June 6, 1964, he married the love of his life, Alice Louise Mackey Jenkins. Together with their five children, they established a beautiful family. To this family, they added three more children to make a complete set with eight kids.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.