Alrita Mary Meyer, 99, of Bowling Green, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Country View Nursing Facility in Bowling Green.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Alrita was held Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Bowling Green with Fr. Henry Ussher officiating. Burial was in St. Clement Cemetery.
Alrita was born Oct. 13, 1923, in St. Clement, Mo., to Bernard H. and Anna H. (Grote) Meyer.
Alrita attended St. Clement School until the 10th grade. She was a graduate of Bowling Green High School. After graduation, Alrita moved to St. Louis with Martha Deters to go to work for Emerson Electric during WWII. She later went to work for Metal Goods Division of Alco Aluminum where she worked for 42 years as an office worker and sales representative. Her commitment to the Lord and her passion for Christ was a large part of her life. Alrita attended St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Creve Coeur where she volunteered extensively. She also spent time volunteering at local nursing homes. In 2013, Alrita moved back to Bowling Green to be close to family. She was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church. Alrita enjoyed shopping for clothing and jewelry. She liked to spend her time golfing in her younger years.
Alrita is survived by a sister, Lorraine Meyer of Bowling Green; a sister-in-law, Delores Meyer; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents; and siblings, Bea Perette, Ray Meyer, and Bonnie Klott, all died earlier.
Pallbearers were Rachel Klott, Kate Klott, Joe Klott, Mark Klott, Mike Klott, and Donald Meyer.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.