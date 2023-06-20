Alrita Mary Meyer, 99, of Bowling Green, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Country View Nursing Facility in Bowling Green.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alrita was held Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Bowling Green with Fr. Henry Ussher officiating. Burial was in St. Clement Cemetery.

