Alice Louise Jenkins

Alice Louise Mackey Jenkins, 87, of Louisiana Mo., died at her home Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, surrounded by her family after an extended illness. Visitation was held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home with the funeral immediately following. Kurt Greenwood, hospice chaplain, officiated. Burial was be at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville.
Louise Mackey was born Aug. 30, 1933 in Clarksville, Mo., to Mary Alice Henry Mackey and Melvin McBride Mackey. She lost her dad in a car accident when she was only 6. Her mom later married Charles Warren Holtsford, who was a special father to her. She grew up in Clarksville and graduated from R-III High School in Eolia, Mo., in 1951. After graduation, she attended St. Luke’s School of Nursing in St. Louis for one year. On June 6, 1964, she married the love of her life, Alton “Sonny” Jenkins Jr. Together, with their five children, they established a beautiful family. To this family, they added three more children to make a complete set with eight kids.
Louise is survived by her husband of 56 years, Sonny Jenkins, her children, Peggy (Dennis) Griffith of Troy, Mo., Donna Jenkins Woods of Louisiana, Mo., Bob (Julie) Jenkins of Louisiana, Mo., Judy (John) Shelton of Marshall, Texas, daughter-in-law Michelle Jenkins of St. Louis, Mo., Tim (Julie) Jenkins of St. Louis, Mo., Mary (Jamie) Wilson of Quincy, Ill., and Steve Jenkins of Windsor, Va., her grandchildren, Donnie (Jennifer) Griffith, Den (Angela) Griffith, Christy (Justin) Griffith St. Pierre, Stacey Griffith, Heather (Steve) Woods Durbin, Tim (Ashley) Jenkins, Don (Samantha) Jenkins, Christopher Russell, Jenna Shelton, Madison (Wes) Jenkins Patterson, Parker Jenkins, Natalie Jenkins, Evan Jenkins, Tate Jenkins, Olivia (Devin) Wilson Watson, Rachel Wilson, Joe Jenkins, Samantha Jenkins, great-grandchildren, Lance Griffith, Luke Griffith, Lucy Griffith, Anya White, Gage Griffith, Jackson Feasel, Ava Feasel, Katie St. Pierre, Griffin St. Pierre, Lauree (Novian Banks) Griffith, Chace Griffith, Laura Durbin, Wade Durbin, Bennett Durbin, Evelyn Durbin, Allison Jenkins, Madilynn Jenkins, Faith Jenkins, Cooper Jenkins, Benson Jenkins, a great-great-grandson Lyam Banks, nieces Christy (Butch) Mackey Wirick, Sharon Kay (Dick) Mackey, and Kiernan Mackey DuChene, nephews Mike Mackey and Tucker Mackey and their families, a foreign exchange student/daughter Renata Amaral of Brazil, her brothers-and-sisters-in-law Don (Carol) Jenkins, Dave (Sudy) Jenkins, Tom (Nancy) Jenkins, and their families, and 53 children she loved and cared for as her own when she baby sat.
Her parents, her son, Dan Jenkins, her son-in-law, Kenneth Woods, grandchildren, Laura Lee Woods and JT Shelton, her brothers, Melvin William “Bill” Mackey and John Thomas “Tom” Mackey, and foreign exchange student/son, Mario Amaral, all died earlier.
Louise was an amazing, strong woman whose kindness and generosity were well known. Church and family were always her top priorities. She volunteered with the Clarksville Historical Society, was a scout leader, Sunday school teacher, active member of Clopton PTA and Clopton Band Boosters, a member of the Church of Christ, a member of Chautauqua and Town & Country, a leader of the Mayors Youth Council, host of Eagle Days for 23 years, and a Clarksville Citizen of the Year.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Care or Greenwood Cemetery through Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo.
