Alice Lorene Talton, 78, of O’Fallon, Mo., formerly of Bowling Green, Mo., died June 20, 2023, at SSM-Lake St. Louis Hospital with her family by her side. Alice was born Jan. 22, 1945, in Bowling Green, Mo., to George and Bertha Jane (Willis) Hobbs. She graduated from Bowling Green High School. After graduation, Alice later married William Talton of Monroe City. The couple lived in Bowling Green for years and she worked as a CNA, custodian and also ran a home for challenged adults. She later moved to O’Fallon where she lived until her passing. Alice loved to have fun, enjoyed playing cards, Bingo and especially spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Surviving are her loving family members: her husband, William Talton; her four sons: Shawn Talton, Manuel Talton, William Talton Jr., Marcus Talton; her six adoring grandchildren: Ezra, Lexi, Misha, Candance, Shawnte, and Nicholas. She is also survived by her three sisters: Mary Lou McPike, Betty Gilkey, Darlene Mayfield; other relatives and friends.
Her parents, George and Bertha Hobbs; her son, Brad Hobbs and two sisters: Rose Hobbs and Arlene Kelly and two brothers: Carl Hobbs and Robert Hobbs, all died earlier.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support through this difficult time. Also, a special thank you to Heather McPike, Tamesha Humphrey, Rayshell Mayfield and Erin Mayfield.
Visitation is scheduled on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory 701 N. Business Hwy. 61 North Bowling Green, MO 63334
Funeral service to follow at 12:30p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory 701 N. Business Hwy 61 North Bowling Green, MO 63334. Pastor Robert Bell and Pastor Jerome McPike to officiate.
Memorials may be made to McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 701 N. Business Hwy 61 North Bowling Green, MO 63334
The Repast will be held at the Nazarene Church in Bowling Green after the service.
