Alan Richard Cantley

Alan Richard Cantley, 77, died peacefully in his home on Aug. 13, 2023, under the care of Ruth Jensen Village and Pike County Home Health and Hospice.

Alan was born on Aug. 26, 1945, in St. Louis, Mo., to Clyde Cantley and Elsie Young. At the age of 4, Alan went to live with the Johnson’s in Silex, Mo. He resided there until 1980, when he moved to Bowling Green, Mo., and was supported by Ruth Jensen Village.

