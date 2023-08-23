Alan Richard Cantley, 77, died peacefully in his home on Aug. 13, 2023, under the care of Ruth Jensen Village and Pike County Home Health and Hospice.
Alan was born on Aug. 26, 1945, in St. Louis, Mo., to Clyde Cantley and Elsie Young. At the age of 4, Alan went to live with the Johnson’s in Silex, Mo. He resided there until 1980, when he moved to Bowling Green, Mo., and was supported by Ruth Jensen Village.
Throughout his years in Bowling Green, Alan was an active part of his community. There wasn’t a person he didn’t know. He was well known around town and could be found at most area activities, festivals, and shops. He was employed at the Pike County Sheltered Workshop for over 30-plus years. Alan’s work was very important to him, and he was a dedicated employee. At the workshop, he developed many friendships and relationships that lasted throughout his life. He retired in February of 2023. He participated in Special Olympics for many years and was quite the accomplished athlete winning multiple medals in bowling and basketball. He adorned the walls in his room with these medals as he was very proud of his, and his teammates’ victories.
During his time at Ruth Jensen, Alan’s staff, housemates, and other residents became his family. To know Alan was to love him. His bright blue eyes, sweet personality, and kind nature were enough to make anyone want to befriend him. He was the life of the party and could brighten anyone’s day with his infectious smile, jokes, and stories.
Always ready for adventure, Alan never let life’s challenges hold him back. Alan’s good humor and generous spirit touched everyone he met. One of his best qualities was being a good friend. He was ready to help anyone out and never expected anything in return.
Alan’s best friend in life was Vernon Wallsmith. Notoriously known as Alan and Vernon around town, they were partners in crime and lived together for almost 42 years. More like brothers than friends, they both looked out for each other, and their relationship was a valued part of Alan’s life. Another important part of Alan’s life was Sherrie Pliler, staff of nine years. Alan and Sherrie, who Alan called Shirley, had a playful and caring relationship. Her family was his family and she ensured he was included in every milestone and important event.
As a community member put it, “I can’t imagine Bowling Green without Alan in it.” Our world will be a little less bright without him here. His love of life didn’t come to an end with his death; those who love him, will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Friends are invited to celebrate Alan’s life with those who knew him best at the Church of the Nazarene in Bowling Green. Alan was an active member of this congregation since it’s establishment. Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Visitation starting at 9 a.m., funeral at 10 a.m. and graveside services immediately following at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Vernon Wallsmith, Sherrie Pliler, Tom Griggsby, Carl Ulrich, Colleen Boswell, Joe Callhoun. Honorary Pallbearers include: Jeff Meadows, Bill Traynor, Donna Colbert, Beth Kerns, Teresa Baker.
