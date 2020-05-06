Alan Louis Salfen, 67, of Ashley, Mo., died peacefully Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Columbia, Mo., with his family by his side.
Family graveside services were held at St. Clement Cemetery in St. Clement, Mo., with Deacon Mark Dobelman officiating. A memorial mass and service will be held at a later date.
Alan was born July 18, 1952, in St. Charles, Mo., the son of Elroy Gregory and Virginia Kuester Salfen.
Survivors include his siblings: Marilyn (Mike) Peveler of Montgomery City, Mo., Gerry (Barb) Salfen of Quincy, Ill., Jan (Chris) Kelly of Columbia, Mo., Terry (Brad) Stark of Louisiana, Mo., Tina (David) Tucker of Eolia, Mo., and Brent Salfen of St. Joseph, Mo.. Other survivors include his nieces and nephews: Julie (Bob) Hamer of St. Charles, Mo., Lori (Jason) Bryan of Columbia, Mo., Holly (Steve) Dullard of Ashland, Mo., Kellie Peveler of Ashland, Mo., Adrian Kelly of Moab, Utah, Greg Kelly of Charlotte, N.C., Caleb (Meghan Tumbrink) Tucker of Moscow Mills, Mo., Ethan Tucker of O’Fallon, Mo., and Kristen Tucker of Eolia, Mo.; an aunt; Lorraine Salfen of Warrenton, Mo.; eight great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins and friends.
His parents and a nephew, Coleman Tucker, died earlier.
Alan grew up in Dardenne, Mo., and moved to the St. Clement area while in grade school. He graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1970. After graduation, he went to Quincy Tech, studying automotive mechanics. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy May 24, 1972, being discharged on March 17, 1978, He remained in the Navy Reserves until February of 1984. Upon his return, he spent his time on the family farm raising crops and cattle. He was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He was a charter member of Squires and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing in pinochle tournaments. He was a wealth of knowledge for family genealogy.
Memorials may be made to St. Clement Cemetery, St. Clement masses, and St. Clement School.
