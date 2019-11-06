The Pike County Oats Group held their regular meeting at the High Rise in Bowling Green with Chair Donna McMahan presiding,
Minutes were given along with the treasurer report.
In old business, the bottles for the last fundraiser were turned in.
Sheree Webb, the northeast regional Director for OATS, was present for the meeting,
The names on the committee were discussed. For the year, there are 14 people on the committee.
Election was held for officers for year: Jack Stumbach will be chair, Joyce Bell will be vice chair and Joanne Hammuck will be secretary. It was decided since no one volunteered to be treasurer, the group’s money would be held in the Central Treasurer Account.
The group also decided to hold their meetings quarterly instead of monthly for the year of 2020. They will be held February, May, August and November the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.
The group’s next meeting will be held at the Louisiana Nutrition Center. Christmas dinner will be served.
If you would like to attend, please contact Stumbach to get your reservation in for the meal, which will cost $10. Please do this as soon as possible. His number is 573-470-8821.
