After almost a century in service, the old Champ Clark Bridge is set to close Tuesday, Aug. 27, never to re-open.
The closure may not go forward if weather is inclement. The Missouri Department of Transportation had previously announced that the closure would take place Thursday, Aug. 22, but Josh Hanrahan, project engineer with Massman Construction, said in an interview Wednesday that the wet weather of the last two days meant that date was no longer operable.
Hanrahan said the bridge will close to traffic Tuesday morning, within a few hours of the start of the crew's work day at 7 a.m.
The new Champ Clark opened on Aug. 3, but the approach to the new bridge was not tied in to the entrance to the marina on the Illinois side of the river. Until that work was complete, the old bridge remained in service for drivers who wanted to access the marina.
Now that work is done, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
“Massman Construction has done a great job getting that connection completed so that the old bridge can be permanently closed,” said MoDOT Project Director Keith Killen.
Work on demolishing the old bridge will begin once it is closed to traffic. MoDOT said demolition of the truss will take place this fall.
---
Note: This article was updated after publication to reflect new information from Massman Construction, which has delayed the date of closure to Aug. 27 due to weather conditions. The article initially reflected an announcement by the Missouri Department of Transportation that the bridge would close on Thursday, Aug. 22.
