COLUMBIA—Missouri 4-H has received a Day of Service grant of $80,985 from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency for volunteering and service.
This award will support Sept. 11 Day of Service activities in 2021, enabling more Americans to unite in volunteer service, says Amanda Meek, University of Missouri Extension state 4-H STEM specialist.
“With this grant, Missouri 4-H plans to have at least 900 volunteers who will perform youth-led service projects that meet vital community needs and honor the sacrifice of those who lost their lives or family members on Sept. 11, 2001, or who rose in service as a result of that tragedy,” Meek said.
The projects will be held at 30 sites around Missouri, including the seven locations of Missouri Veterans Homes: Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, Mount Vernon, St. James, St. Louis and Warrensburg.
On the Sept. 11 Day of Service, the volunteers will be responsible for strengthening Missouri communities and fostering civic engagement among Missouri youths, using the service project experience to empower youths while developing their leadership abilities and life skills, Meek said.
As America’s largest youth development organization, 4-H offers youths, families and adult volunteers many ways to engage, grow and serve, including clubs, camps, contests, conferences, special interest groups, in-school and after-school programs. “It’s about young people making new friends and memories while preparing to be future leaders,” she said.
The funds were awarded as part of FY 2020 Days of Service grant competition, which includes awards for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service as well as the Sept. 11 National Day of Service. Both are designated national days of service by Congress, which has charged CNCS with leading these efforts.
Since those days of service began in 1995 and 2009, respectively, millions of Americans have given billions of hours of service and made long-term commitments to community service on these official days of service.
The Sept. 11 Day of Service is a day of both service and remembrance, seeking to honor all those who bravely served their country on Sept. 11, 2001, Meek said. Americans use the day to continue to serve their country and honor the memory of those who were lost.
The grant will fund service projects in 2021, which marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
