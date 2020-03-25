LOUISIANA – Weather permitting, the Missouri Department of Transportation will close a portion Missouri Rte. 79 on several days next week to complete shoulder work.
The work was scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27 and then Monday, March 30, Tuesday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
It will be closed in northeast Pike County from Route TT in Pike County to three miles south of Route T.
The road was scheduled to be reduced to one lane between U.S. Rte. 54 to County Road 117 from March 25 to March 27.
Pike County Route D will be closed Monday, March 30, from County Road 268 to County Road 9231 in southern Pike County for a culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
