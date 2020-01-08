LOUISIANA – An upcoming event will mark the end of the long process of replacing the Old Champ Clark Bridge — and officially welcome a memorial to the historic structure to the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi.
In 2017, just as construction began on a new Champ Clark Bridge, area high school STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) students were invited to provide a design concept for an interpretive panel that would include pieces of the nearly 100-year old bridge bridge and serve as a monument overlooking the new bridge.
Construction of the interpretive panel was in the contract with Massman Construction to mitigate the removal of a historic bridge on the state system. Hannibal High School was the winner of five teams from four schools who participated, with Pittsfield High School supplying the wording featured on the top of the panel.
The interpretive panel was completed and installed in Riverview Park in Louisiana on Dec. 18. Massman Construction and the Missouri Department of Transportation have invited area residents to help dedicate the unique structure during a short ceremony at the park on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
“We expect this to be the final event celebrating both the historic and new bridge, and we appreciate all the support we have received over the last several years throughout the project,” said MoDOT Champ Clark Bridge Project Director Keith Killen.
The program includes recognition of both high schools, a brief history, remarks from elected officials, and the dedication of the structure. The event is expected to conclude by 2 p.m.
