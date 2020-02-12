LOUISIANA – Republicans of Pike County met Feb. 6 at 6:30 at Faith Baptist Church for their monthly meeting. President Kathy Gamm welcomed everyone. The invocation was by Bill Allen followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Everyone enjoyed a carry-in meal.
President Gamm introduced the speakers, Clarence and Melody Henke who represent Pike Safe Neighborhoods. PSN is an organization that gives help and information to those in need.
The Henkes stated they help with housing for homeless, drug crisis, abuse, rent, mental health, suicide and domestic violence. They are looking at starting a community service program in lieu of jail time as well as job training. They may be contacted at 573-470-6747. The club made a donation to PSN.
The secretary and treasurer’s reports were read and approved. Announcement was made that dues of $15 are due. The Lincoln-Reagan Day committee reported that the date and place for this event was April 4 at Pike County Fairgrounds. This report was approved. Also discussed was other needs to make the event successful
Elected officials present were Representative Jim Hansen, Commissioners Chris Gamm and Bill Allen, Coroner Chris Stark, Public Administrator Debby Tepen and Recorder Kim Luebrecht.
Also present were Ron Staggs, Woodrow Poulson and Chad Perkins who are considering filing for 40th District State Representative.
The next meeting will be March 5 at 6:30 at Faith Baptist Church in Louisiana.
