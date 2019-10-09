FRANKFORD – Republicans of Pike County held their annual Lincoln-Reagan Day fundraiser on Oct. 4 at the Outer Road Event Center in Frankford. Attendees enjoyed a light buffet while visiting with officials and those aspiring to run for office. They also vied for door prizes. Trump flags, yard signs, bumper stickers and hats were for sale.
To begin the program, Chad Perkins led in singing “God Bless America.” Stephen Korte led the Pledge of Allegiance. Chris Gamm led in prayer for our county, state and nation. Club President and County Committee Chair Gale Frolos introduced guests. In attendance were Pike County officials Presiding Commissioner Chris Gamm, Eastern Commissioner Justin Shepard, Recorder Kim Luebrecht, Prosecuting Attorney Alex Ellison, County Clerk Susie Oberdahlhoff, Sheriff Stephen Korte and Public Administrator Debbie Tepen,
Ralls County Commissioner John Lake, Marion County Collector Harry Graves, Warren County Rep. Bryan Spencer, Brian Nichols, representing Rep. Sam Graves, Missouri Republican Grassroots Director Tricia Schwartz, 18th District Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin and 40th District Rep. Jim Hansen also attended.
The speaker for the evening was Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who was introduced by Hansen. Kehoe talked about his road to the state office, the duties of the lieutenant governor, his accomplishments in office and his vision for the future. He also answered questions from the floor. He expressed his disappointment that nothing was being done at the federal level because of all the investigations.
Hansen presented a resolution to Eleanore Warner in memory of her late husband, John Henry Warner. John was affectionately known in Pike County as “Mr Republican.” John spent his entire life in Pike County supporting conservative values, the sanctity of human life and living a Christian life.
Shepard, with the help of his twin daughters, drew names for the door prizes. Winners were Carolyn Scott, Dorothy Webb, Alex Ellison, Eleanore Warner, Suzie Kiethley and Cindy O’Laughlin. Shepard dismissed the meeting with a prayer.
