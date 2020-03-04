JEFFERSON CITY – Filing opened Tuesday, Feb. 25 for several state and federal positions on the Aug. 4 primary ballot in Pike County.
Candidates will have until March 31 to file for the primary, which will determine each party’s candidate in the Nov. 3 general.
As of Monday, March 2, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Perkins of Bowling Green, author Woodrow Polston of Louisiana, Monroe County Commissioner Ron Staggs of Paris, Mo. and Heather Dodds of Madison, Mo., who works in the beef cattle industry, had filed to be the Republican candidate to represent District 40 in the Missouri House. District 40, which stretches from Pike County in the east to Monroe County in the west, is currently represented by Jim Hansen of Frankford, a Republican.
No democratic candidates have filed to fill the seat. Hansen won the seat unopposed in 2018 and in 2016, and beat his democratic opponent by a wide margin in 2014 but only narrowly unseated democratic incumbent Paul Quinn in 2012. Hansen has reached the end of his eight-year term limit.
Several Democrats have filed to challenge incumbent Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, in the House of Representatives in Washington D.C. Graves represents the heavily Republican Sixth District, which includes almost all of northern Missouri.
Ramona Farris of Kansas City, Mo., Charles West of Canton, Mo., Gena L. Ross of Platte City, Mo. and Henry Martin of Kansas City, Mo. have filed for the democratic nomination. Martin lost to Graves 32 percent to 65 percent in 2018.
