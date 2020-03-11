Former vice-president Joe Biden came out of the democratic primary in Pike County with almost two-thirds of the vote, well ahead of his opponent, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
President Donald Trump received the most votes of any candidate on the ballot Tuesday, winning the Republican primary with 986 votes, or 98.5 percent of all votes cast.
About 20 percent of registered voters in the county turned out Tuesday. 1,002 ballots were cast in the basically uncontested republican primary, against 1,096 votes in the democratic race.
Biden ended the night with 65.78 percent of the vote in Pike County, against 28.1 percent for Bernie Sanders. Biden slightly over performed his state-wide numbers in Pike County: Biden got 60 percent of the vote statewide against 35 percent for Sanders.
The remainder of the vote went to a variety of minor candidates and candidates who have already dropped out of the race. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the only other candidate running a national campaign still in the race, received seven votes, fewer than Michael Bloomberg and Amy Klobuchar, both of whom dropped out a week or more before voting began.
