Filings for April's municipal elections closed Tuesday, Jan. 21. No candidates filed for two of the four Louisiana Council seats on the ballot.
In Louisiana, Kiffany Ardeneaux (Ward II) and Rodney Dolbeare (Ward IV) filed for another two-year term on City Council. Susan Fregeau (Ward III) and Tim Jackson (Ward I) opted not to run for reelection.
Before the Monday, Jan. 27 meeting of the City Council Jackson said there was "no particular reason" he had chosen to leave the council after two terms. There is plenty of work left to do in his area of concentration during his time of the council — cleaning up Louisiana's sprawling and complicated city ordinances — some of which he hopes to wrap up in his remaining months in office.
"I've enjoyed it. I've still got got three months. I'm not dead yet," Jackson said.
Fregeau, who was appointed to the council last year to bring her expertise as an account to the city's financial situation, said after Monday's meeting that her experience in the corporate world had not prepared her for politics.
"I just have to say — I'm not real great at political stuff," Fregeau said.
She still plans to remain involved in efforts to improve the city, continuing work on a website, historic-la-mo.com, cataloging the town's history and other projects as a private citizen.
The Ward I and Ward III seats will be filled either by a write-in campaign or a mayoral appointment approved by City Council.
A write-in candidate would have to register their candidacy with the Pike County Clerk the second Friday before election day. A properly registered candidate would need only one write-in vote to take the seat if no other write-in candidates registered. If no candidate runs a write-in campaign, the vacancy will be filled by mayoral appointment, provided a majority of the City Council approves.
The race for the Pike County R-III Board of Education, on the other hand, presents a crowded field for three three-year terms governing Clopton and Pike-Lincoln Technical Center: Michele "Mickie" Henderson, Linda Perrone, Tyler R. Beauchamp, Mark Adam Magruder, Steven Lovell and Ed Lindsay. Henderson and Perrone ran in last year's school board election.
The three seats are currently occupied by Board President Bob Danuser, Board Secretary Melaney Mathis and Mark Liana. Liana had been appointed in March to fill a vacancy created by the disputed removal of Greg Talbert from the board over repeated absences from board meetings. Talbert had separately returned to the board through a successful write-in campaign for a different seat in last April's election.
Three two-year stints in Clarksville city government will be filled by incumbents seeking reelection: South Ward Alderman Joanna Brock, North Ward Alderman Martha Merritt and Collector Shirley Underwood.
No election will be necessary to fill two three-year terms on the Louisiana R-II Board of Education, since only two candidates, William "Shep" Sheppard III and William "Bill" Capps filed to fill the vacancies. Sheppard had been appointed last year to the seat opened by Maggie Neff's resignation.
The Eolia Board of Trustees will feature a contested election for one one-year term between Joshua Magruder and Rebecca Reading. Two incumbents, Tim Nothaker and David Land, are each running unopposed for another two-year term.
OTHER ELECTIONS
Fred Johnson, Joanne Hammuck and Dianne Gardner are running for three two-year terms on the Village of Paynesville Board of Trustees.
Dennis Watts is running for another two-year term on the board of the City of Annada. Allan Bolton is running for a six-year term on the board of the Buffalo Fire Protection District.
Linda Beer, Nicky Aldridge and Jessica Stark have filed for three three-year terms on the BONCL R-X Board of Education.
Robert A. Mustell is running for one five-year term on the board of Pike County Memorial Hospital.
Michael E. Minor is running for a three-year term with the Louisiana Special Road District.
Only two candidates filed for three open positions on the board of the Pike County Health Department: Marla S. Reid and Joyce Megown will both serve four-year terms.
Elections in Western Pike County
April ballots in Bowling Green will feature contested elections for mayor and ward II alderman. Terry Burris, Thomas Thompson and Jim Arico will compete for a two-year term at the helm of city government. Mark Bair and Judy Ray will compete to represent Ward II. Dennis Morrison (Ward III), Mike Pugh (Ward I) and Joyce Megown (collector) will run opposed for two-year terms.
No candidate has filed to be mayor or collector in Curryville. Jeanie Barton filed for a two-year term as alderman-at-large.
Mike Kurz filed for a three-year term in the Sub-District #5 directorship of Pike County Public Water Supply District #1.
Timothy L. Marti filed for a term on the board of the Curryville Fire Protection District.
