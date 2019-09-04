HANNIBAL – A shelter and provider of other support for abused women in Pike County and other parts of northeast Missouri is looking for donors to help it take advantage of more than $40,000 in tax credits.
AVENUES Domestic and Sexual Violence Shelter is based in Hannibal.
This year, the shelter has been awarded $42,553.19 in Missouri Domestic Violence Shelter Tax Credits by the state Department of Social Services.
That money will be doled out to Missouri taxpayers who donate at least $100 to the shelter. They can get as much as half of the value of their donation deducted from their tax bill.
“In past years, AVENUES has not utilized its yearly allotment and we have returned tax credits to the Department of Social Services for redistribution to other shelters throughout the state. These tax credits are an opportunity for businesses and individuals who pay Missouri State Taxes, to reduce their tax liability to the state and help a vital community organization,” said Judy Edmonson, AVENUES executive director, in a prepared statement.
According to the shelter, exhausting the tax credit would represent $80,000 in contributions to the shelter.
“AVENUES depends on the donations to continue to operate and offer our services to victims of domestic and sexual violence. These tax credits play a significant role in helping us to continue providing victims of domestic and sexual violence with shelter and advocacy services,” Edmonson said.
In addition to its shelter, AVENUES provides outreach and support to victims of domestic violence in Pike, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Ralls and Shelby counties. It sheltered 114 women and children in 2018 — averaging 12 each night—and provided services to 401 more.
AVENUES provided 1,341.75 hours of crisis intervention; 4,611.25 hours of case management and 1,536.50 hours of court advocacy throughout the year.
“Not all donations qualify for the tax credits, but all donations are greatly appreciated,” Edmonson said. “The Domestic Violence Shelter Tax Credits are a way for community members to show their support of AVENUES, while offsetting any tax liabilities they may have with the State of Missouri.”
