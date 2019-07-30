CLARKSVILLE – A St. Louis woman died in a one-car crash Saturday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports.
The crash took place Saturday evening around 6 p.m. on a private road south of Route N and west of Pike County Road 233.
Lydia Byrne, 19, was traveling west in a 2014 Polaris Ranger, an all-terrain vehicle, when the crash occurred.
According to the report she lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road, traveling off the right side of the road and into an electric wire fence. Her vehicle overturned.
She was declared dead around 6:30 p.m. at the scene by Pike County EMS. Deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
The report drawn up by the State Highway Patrol said Byrne was traveling “too fast for conditions” and noted that she was not wearing a seat belt. Byrne was the only passenger.
Byrne was taken to Bibb Veach Funeral Home.
