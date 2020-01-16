Another bout of wintry weather may hit Pike County Friday, the National Weather Service has warned.
A winter weather watch for Pike County will begin late Thursday and continue through Friday evening.
The Weather Service projects a wintry mix of precipitation, resulting in snow build-up of up to three inches and ice of one- to two-tenths of an inch. Winds could reach 30 miles per hour.
"A Winter Storm Watch is advanced notice that the potential for severe winter weather exists in the Watch area, but it does not mean it is a certainty," the National Weather Service alert reads. "Those in the Watch area should begin preparing in case the storm does materialize. If you have travel planned, you may want to adjust your travel time to avoid the storm."
The Missouri Department of Transportation noted in a press release that they are preparing for the storm.
“We will have our crews out in full force to once again battle a variety of precipitation, and we are ready,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Northeast District Engineer Paula Gough.
“It looks like the storm will start in the southern part of our district with light snow and will move north,” Gough said.
She added that more snow and sleet are expected later in the day as the storm moves north, with a chance of up to one-tenth of ice in certain parts. “North of U.S. Route 36 is where we are expecting the most snow, yet most of our 17 counties will have snow and potential for ice,” she explained.
Gough praised drivers during last weekend’s storm. “While last week’s storm was on a weekend day, our crews very much appreciated drivers heeding caution to travel, as we noticed a significant decrease in traffic,” she said. “We understand this is a Friday, and people have plans, so we just ask if you have to go, please drive slowly and be prepared,” she added.
Drivers should use caution as road conditions could deteriorate rapidly whenever freezing precipitation is falling. It only takes a little bit of ice to create slippery roads, and there is potential for refreeze overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
To check road conditions, go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.
